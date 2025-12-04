The Finished Work of Christ: Establishing His Kingdom Within – by Bobby Joe Jones

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

The Finished Work of Christ: Establishing His Kingdom Within is a bold and timely restoration of the Royal Gospel—a gospel not of religion, fear, or striving, but of love, freedom, and divine coherence. This book invites readers to awaken to the indwelling Christ and reclaim the truth that has been buried beneath centuries of distortion.

Drawing from Scripture, history, and Spirit-led insight, the author exposes twelve echoes of distortion that have shaped institutional Christianity and obscured the original message of the Kingdom. With clarity and compassion, he dismantles these inherited frameworks and calls readers into a deeper, more radiant understanding of the Finished Work of Christ.

This is not a book of abstract theology or distant ideals. It is a living manifesto for transformation—one that empowers readers to embody the Kingdom here and now. Through vivid metaphors, visual theology, and practical revelation, the book reveals how Christ’s victory is not just a past event but a present reality, establishing divine order within every believer.

Readers will discover how to live from union with Christ, walk in Spirit-led freedom, and participate in the restoration of all things. They will be equipped to discern truth from tradition, embrace their divine identity, and become vessels of love, coherence, and Kingdom flow.

Whether you are a seeker, reformer, pastor, artist, or everyday believer, this book offers a fresh lens and a sacred invitation. It is for those who long to move beyond dogma and into the living reality of Christ within. It is for those who sense that something has been missing—and are ready to find it.

The Finished Work of Christ is more than a theological work. It is a call to awaken, a guide to restoration, and a blueprint for embodying the Kingdom of God in every sphere of life.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Bobby was raised in a Christian home and radically transformed by Christ’s love at age 18. For over four decades, he has pursued God’s heart—learning, serving, teaching and leading. Son, brother, husband, father of three, and grandfather of seven—anchored in the love of Christ and devoted to restoration.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.