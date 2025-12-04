The O’Donnell Brothers: Logic Aside – by Cahill Richards

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Patrick O’Donnell is always on the road. Working on the crew for touring rock bands, his job stands in the way of having somewhere (and someone) to call home, but it also keeps the secret he’s guarded all his life safe.

Allie Nolan has a plan for her future: finish her degree, go to law school, and become an entertainment attorney — all to get away from her controlling father. Love and marriage are not on her agenda until a chance meeting with Patrick O’Donnell changes her perspective.

With their two worlds colliding, Patrick and Allie must decide whether to follow their already set paths or put logic aside and forge.

REVIEWS:

The detail in which the characters are described is amazing! It’s like you know them personally and understand their struggles in their past/present lives. When I first read the description of the book, I was definitely intrigued. I am anxiously awaiting the release of the next book. The ending doesn’t leave off with a cliffhanger but will find you wanting to know what happens next for the O’Donnell brothers.

– Amber Logic Aside, while a contemporary romance, sprinkles Irish flavor throughout, both in words, imagery and deeds. Superb writing entangles you in the tale of the O’Donnell brothers, leaving you anxiously awaiting book two!

– Vija Didn’t know what to expect since i am not a romantic novel reader. This book is so much more than that. The characters are so well described and the whole concept is so inviting. The descriptive nature and realistic characters make for a wonderful read. Grab a cup of coffee or glass of wine along with this book and you will be in for a treat.

– Mary

More Titles From this Author:

The O’Donnell Brothers: Keeping Secrets by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell leaves to tour with rock band Banger, while his new girlfriend Allie Nolan hides their love from her controlling father. But secrets on both sides could tear them apart. Can their love survive the distance — and the truth?

The O’Donnell Brothers: Like Tides to the Moon by Cahill Richards Patrick is drowning in grief. Allie is desperate to escape. When fate pulls them together, love becomes both the storm and the shore.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Cahill Richards is a passionate storyteller who believes in the magic of love and the thrill of a happily ever after. Whether crafting slow-burn tension or heart-racing chemistry, she weaves stories full of strong heroines, swoon-worthy heroes, and emotional journeys that linger long after the final page. When Cahill isn’t writing, she can usually be found singing along to favorite songs (or writing her own), exploring Ireland, or daydreaming about characters who won’t stop talking until their story is told. Her work celebrates vulnerability, strength, and the messy, beautiful reality of falling in love.

