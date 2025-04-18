Outside of Ordinary – by J. T. Ryan

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Outside of Ordinary is a collection of twelve short stories in the format of speculative fiction about the future and also persistent themes from the past and present.

Style and content were inspired by the TV series – Twilight Zone, with Rod Serling’s surprise endings – as well as Ray Bradbury’s short stories, that were often far removed from traditional science fiction.

How to deal with a robot that asserts his logic circuits are superior to the human brain? How would a space crew react if their space ship were suddenly caught up in an energy vortex? Could our president respond to extra-terrestrial demands for answers to seemingly impossible questions? These are a few situations from the future.

What if another severe pandemic grips the world? How has psychology dealt with patients unable to discern memories from dreams? Are there lasting repercussions from fabrication of the first atomic bomb at Los Alamos? Have we lost wisdom from indigenous peoples? These are questions from the past.

Can recent discoveries in genetics open new pathways for human growth? How do the major faith traditions of the world address metaphysical issues such as the afterlife? Is there a more practical way to understand and prepare for what may follow death? These are some persistent topics from the present.

Such issues require more than an ordinary response.

About the Author

J. T. Ryan currently lives in Hawaii, previously in San Diego. This book, like four earlier ones, is a collection of short stories in the genre of speculative or science fiction. The author’s intent was to create entertaining tales involving humor, history, music, and science. Mr. Ryan grew up with TV programs and paperbacks that inspired these writings. The stories are targeted to young people, as well as mature adults, to provide a broad window of ideas for a diverse span of readers.

