A Montana Feud – by Jim Overstreet

A Montana Feud brings back all the rugged and passionate characters of the Rodeo in the Blood series for another drama-filled adventure. Fans of thrilling rodeo rides and the complexities of human relationships will find this story absorbing.

During the pandemic shortened 2020 rodeo season, former rivals, Rusty Blackstone and Warren Weston, join forces to pursue their rodeo dreams. At a rodeo in Chinook, Montana, Rusty accidentally reignites a dormant feud between his father and rodeo producer Jake Augustine. Rusty is lucky to survive the ensuing turmoil.

Meanwhile, Warren battles his ex-wife, Jenny, for a portion of his rightful inheritance. Throughout, Rusty, Warren, and Jenny struggle with the new arrangement to share their son, Todd. Warren battles to care for his invalid mother. Unexpected violence mars Rusty and Amanda’s horseback wedding.

Harlan, the only man they all trust, does his best to help them through everything.

About the Author

Jim Overstreet is a lifelong cowboy. Growing up on a large Montana ranch, he rode horses before he could walk. Jim has earned multiple titles in tie down roping, from youth rodeo to the senior circuit. He tells realistic stories set on ranches and at rodeos in the contemporary West.

