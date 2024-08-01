Who Killed Alexander Kellogg? The Developer Epilogue – by Stephen P. Bye

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

Denver office developer, Alexander Kellogg, is likely murdered in a powerful home explosion. His wife, Maggie Donaldson; a South American drug cartel; a ruthless bookmaker; and a prominent U.S. congressman are the prime suspects. Alexander’s brother, Robert, desperately tries to save Kellogg Development Company after its default on a $350 million office portfolio loan, as well as defending several lawsuits. Maggie, who has fled to Switzerland, has stolen $70 million from the development company, plus $9 million of the cartel’s partnership funds. Maggie enlists her daughter, Chanelle, in the caper to share in the wealth. The FBI and Interpol decline to get involved in Maggie’s disappearance, although Robert Kellogg, a private investigator, a dedicated police detective, and a crafty district attorney collaborate to solve the murder mystery. The Department of Justice ultimately intercedes in the investigation and its ambitious U.S. Attorney issues an arrest warrant.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Steve Bye graduated with a BBA in Urban Land Economics and an MBA in Real Estate Investment Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His career in real estate involved the origination of commercial real estate loans for a major life insurance company and for 38 years as intermediary in the mortgage banking industry, arranging hundreds of loans, structured equity capital, and hybrid debt transactions, aggregating over $5 billion. As Senior Managing Director for the Denver regional office of NorthMarq Capital, he oversaw the placement of nearly 2,000 transactions, aggregating over $15 billion. Following his retirement in 2017, he has written five novels; “Looking Forward Through the Rear View Mirror’, “The Developer” trilogy, and “Who Killed Alexander Kellogg?”. He is a member of the Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers (RMFW) and the RMFW Professional Authors Alliance (PAA).

MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.