What the Storyteller Brings – Book I: Waters of Virtue Third Edition – by Robyn Y. Demby

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Meet Rosaline, a young girl in high school who calls herself the storyteller. Every Tuesday, she and her friends meet in her room for girl talk. Then they move on to more exciting things like storytelling. In these stories, she uses her listeners as characters. To bring her closer to a guy she has a crush on at school, she also blends him into her tale of adventure. Anxious to find out what will happen next, her listeners keep coming back for more. It’s all just for fun at first, but what the girls thought would be a romantic story of Rosaline and Jimmy falling in love turns into a tangle of danger and confusion. The events of the story begin to control Rosaline’s words when the bad guy merges into real life and is after them. Now, Rosaline must get to him in her story before he gets to them in real life.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Robyn received her Bachelor’s Degree in Religion from The University of Mount Olive, North Carolina; and another Bachelor’s in Creative Writing from Virginia Wesleyan University. After retiring from the Air Force, she moved back to Virginia. She enjoys swimming, writing, and renovating her parents’ home where she was raised.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
- Egyptian Gold and the Wages of Love – by Dan Feltham – 08 2024
- Who Killed Alexander Kellogg? The Developer Epilogue – by Stephen P. Bye – 08 2024
- The Forbidden Male Speaks: Messages from Jeshua on love, relationships, and heart-based masculinity – by Pamela Kribbe – 08 2024
- Weak Strength – by Debra Colby – 08 2024
- Gettin’ High – by David Bourns – 07 2024
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!