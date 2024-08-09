Egyptian Gold and the Wages of Love – by Dan Feltham

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

The reader will experience Libya’s oil boom and a brief on exploration techniques, a walk through an Arab Medina, a description of the world’s largest desert, a belly dance through the eyes of the young bachelor, flights over the Mediterranean and once in Sicily some complications including a torrid love affair, and the consequences of life changing decisions. This story combines adventure, history, travel, intrigue and romance into a fun ‘wonder what will happen next reading experience. A portion of this story is based on the author’s personal experiences in Libya in the 1960s.

About the Author

Dan Feltham was born in Long Beach CA in 1934. He is a graduate Geologist of Stanford University. After three years in North Africa in petroleum exploration, he pursued a career with the IBM Corporation with systems, marketing and management including several years in Hawaii, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia and Southern California. He has enjoyed international travel and owned and raced sailboats most of his life. Dan is the author of twelve adventure novels.

