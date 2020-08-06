How to Instantly Lose Your Entire Website? Buy Website Design/Hosting Services from a Crappy Publisher!

I receive the following from a Dog Ear Publishing author last week:

I published a book through Dog Ear in 2011. I recently tried to contact Dog Ear to order more books. I couldn’t reach them at any of their 3 phone numbers (317-228-3656, 866-823-9613 and 888-568-8411). Then I discovered another number (317-719-2677). That apparently is Ray Robinson’s direct number. I did get through to his voicemail but the mailbox was full so I couldn’t leave a message. I also tried to reach him by email, but it didn’t go through. I now have another email address for Ray which I just tried. I can’t get to my website, which Dog Ear is supposed to maintain…

On that day, as well as today, more than week later, this is the message we’re seeing when we try to access that author’s website:

The author confirmed to me in a follow-up email:

The package I purchased from Dog Ear included website design and hosting. But now I can’t access it.

As we have preached before, never, Ever, EVER give another company control over YOUR website. If they go belly-up, your entire website will disappear in the blink of an eye. In some cases, that can be years and years of posts. All of it – instantly GONE.

Always buy your own domain yourself, and never set up a website under a domain that someone else owns (like yourname.any-website-you-don’t-own.com).

So, not only can previous Dog Ear Publishing authors no longer order their own books (neither can anybody else), but they also can’t contact the company to get copies of their files, AND, for those who paid for website hosting services, they might all be screwed, too.

SHAME ON DOG EAR PUBLISHING!!!

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

