Should You Pay to Appear on a Podcast?

I received the following email last week:

Hi Angela,

I have recently been told about a website that matches people and podcasts. I signed up and queried a couple of podcast links. One of them has responded and I have attached the response. There is a fee for this one but it looks like it might be worth it for marketing. Please let me know what you think.

The email included false praise about the author’s website (no details – just that it was “interesting”). It also said:

They “choose their guests very carefully.”

They “only have 3 spots left” for next month.

They charge $25.00.

They will give her “amazing exposure” (to three websites I’ve never heard of).

They charge $140.

Yeah, did you catch that, too? First it was $25 and then, three paragraphs later, it’s $140.

And, the email said they’ll give her a discount…but it would still cost more than the original $25.

This was my response to the author:

Podcasts have become very popular. Many people listen to them like they would audiobooks. I, myself, enjoy the true crime series but I’ll listen to any podcast that is very interesting, has good quality, and has a narrator who does not have an annoying voice. Seriously. I was very interested in one series but the narrator’s voice had a twangy tone that reminded me of a screechingly bad note on my guitar. I immediately turned it off.

Some things that jump out at me from the email are:

1. They choose their guests “very carefully.” (I seriously doubt that.)

2. They only have “3 spots” left next month. (I doubt that, too.)

3. The odd price jump.

4. She’s willing to give you a 40% discount. (I bet everybody gets that.)

5. There no info. about how many people have listened to their shows, on average. It could be thousands, or hundreds, or dozens, or none at all.

You can create your own Podcast here:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/

Through that service, you can list your podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more. And, buzzsprout is less expensive than what that person quoted you.

They have a handy dandy “how to” page as well here:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/how-to-make-a-podcast

