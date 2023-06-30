OUCH! The BBB Has REVOKED Stratton Press Publishing’s Accreditation AND Given Them an F Rating. Find out why!

Accreditation Revocation:

On 05/10/2023 this business’s accreditation in the BBB was revoked by the BBB’s Board of Directors due to failure by the business to adhere to the BBB requirement that Accredited Businesses meet and abide by the following standards:

6. Address disputes forwarded by BBB quickly and in good faith.

6A. Provide a response to each complaint that:

Is professional,

addresses all significant issues raised by the complainant,

includes appropriate evidence and documents supporting the business’ position, and

explains why any relief sought by the complainant cannot or should not be granted.

If you look at their responses to complaints on the BBB.org website, you can see that they did NOT follow the BBB’s rules. Not even close. They have also been given an “F” rating:

Remember to ALWAYS thoroughly research a company you’re considering doing business with. You should also avoid hiring any company to publish your book that has been in operation for less than 15 years.

Lots of people over the years have thought, “Gee! I can start a publishing company!” It’s difficult and it takes a lot of investment, a lot of talent, a lot of hard work, and the ability to follow the Better Business Bureau’s rules if you don’t want to end up looking like an IDIOT. And, some of the business’ responses to complaints on the BBB.org website are pretty lame and idiotic.

So many small publishers have opened up shop over the years, realized they were in WAY over their heads, and then quit (or were forced to shut down), leaving all of their authors in a lurch. As of today, Stratton Press’ website is still operational. I assume that means they are still accepting money from authors to publish their books.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE