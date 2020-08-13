MORE COMPLAINTS about Fast Pencil / Infinity Publishing. And, now they have a website called Opyrus!

I recently received the following email:

Hi Angela,

Wanted to bring you up to date regarding the struggle with Infinity Publishing.

I have still not been paid what I am owed in royalties – going back to the end of 2017. A few authors that I am in contact with have said they have been sent checks, though we don’t know if they are accurate, full payments.

I informed the Attorney General of Pennsylvania back in Feb 2018 but they do not communicate with us about their investigation or dealings.

Just last week I received an email from an Independent Publisher called Opyrus. Have you heard of them? https://opyrus.com/

Turns out Opyrus is what FastPencil is turning into, but the email gives the address for Infinity in Pennsylvania.

I checked it out and, sure enough, FastPencil, Infinity Publishing, and Opyrus all have the exact same address!

Infinity Publishing

Fast Pencil

Opyrus

If you are thinking about giving business to one of these companies, you should first click on these links:

Complaints about FastPencil / Infinity Publishing!

Employees (Allegedly) Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Info. about CreateSpace, Xlibris, Author Solutions, Infinity Publishing, Lulu, and Outskirts Press

Infinity Publishing Tries to Insult Us on Twitter, Then Immediately Blocks Us

In addition, there are now even more complaints about them online:

BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU

“I have not received any royalties in years!”

– Wendy A.

“I wish to join the chorus of those one star reviewers, wishing there was a lower choice. The last statement I received was August 2018. It showed they owed me a royalty check but none has been forthcoming. I called several times and got hollow promises. Now they won’t even answer the phone and ignore my messages.”

– David T.

“This company is not even worth a 1 star. After ordering an initial supply of my self published book – I received nothing in return. I have sent 4 emails, 3 chat messages, 4 voice messages and a complaint to the BBB – all with NO RESPONSE at all from this company. They are stealing from consumers and worthy of a class action lawsuit to be shut down.”

– Rick W

“Selling my books in the hundreds and zero royalties payment.”

– Joanne K

“Infinity Publishing is ******** all 7,000 of its authors by not paying royalties on the 10,000 books published under Infinity. There have been no royalties since the end of 2017! They are pocketing all the profits from the book sales.”

– Bo M

Read more complaints about Infinity Publishing / Fast Pencil on the BBB website HERE and HERE.

RIPOFFREPORT.COM

Fastpencil Took my money and no services rendered

Fastpencil preys off of budding writers, steals royalties, refuses refunds

YELP.COM

“Because they are refusing to pay royalties to a friend and don’t even respond to phone calls and emails… I would give them ZERO stars if possible. They are a rip off.”

– Anastasia S.

“Horrible and frauds. They do not pay royalties. It’s been over a year that we’ve received a check and our book is selling. Steve is a con and should go to jail.”

– Samantha S.

“No customer service. More like SlowPencil. Do any humans work here? Nobody cares. Avoid!!!!!”

– Luke W.

Read more complaints at Yelp RIGHT HERE.

AND, EVEN MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT FAST PENCIL / INFINITY PUBLISHING!

Revdex.com

The Alliance of Independent Authors has given “Caution” ratings to FastPencil and Infinity Publishing.

PDF of a lawsuit filed against Infinity Publishing

Complaints about Infinity Publishing / FastPencil posted on Amazon

