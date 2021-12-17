COMPLAINTS About Stratton Press and Their Pathetic Sales Tactics

I received an email last week from an author who was contacted by Stratton Press. The saleswoman called him on the phone, and later exchanged text messages with him. The author wrote:

It soon became clear she wanted to sell me services but it wasn’t clear what. I was skeptical. She said she would email me a proposal. I hung up knowing I hadn’t given her my email but figured if she had been able to track down my phone number maybe she could do the same for my email. A few hours later she left another voicemail asking for my email. By then, I’d had a chance to google Stratton Press.

I texted saying I wasn’t interested. She sent a series of replies. “I am really sad reading your message right now.” “I just really need your email so I can send it to you right now and (name removed) I am really excited. Why don’t you go over the email first?” “(Name removed) try to think about it first this is a big opportunity and I bet you in this cos I believe in you (name removed) I believe in your book” “I’m actually excited to work with you and it hurts me so much. Your decision made me sad right now”

She hasn’t read my book, so how can she believe in it? If you agree that it’s a scam, maybe you could warn authors.

I think you’ll agree that it’s extremely unprofessional for a sales person to say you made them “sad” for not buying their service. How pathetic!!

On 11/22/21, we received another complaint about Stratton press from an author who said they not only called him, but spammed him as well.

A POD Poacher is what we call a publisher that contacts previously published authors.

Remember to ALWAYS thoroughly research a company you’re considering doing business with. And, we always recommend you AVOID companies that use telemarketing and/or spam to try to get your business.

And, for Heaven’s sake, if any sales person says you are making the “sad” for not signing up, run as far and as fast as you can away from that ridiculous company!

