MORE AMAZON KDP COMPLAINTS! – Why Complain When You Can DO Something About It?

Through our Ask Angela link, I received the following email last week:

About 4.5 years ago, someone asked, “How can Amazon have print-on-demand books in stock that nobody has ordered?”

I understand Amazon has certain books in stock. They may print a few to facilitate demand, or someone might return a book, or cancel an order once the book is in production. My question/complaint is there needs to be an end-run around their shipping department.

On my website, people can order books. Sometimes I ship them from my home, other times I fulfill the order by ordering author copies off Amazon KDP. If someone orders three books, shipping for the first book is $3.59, shipping is 59¢ for each additional book in the package.

Lately, I’ve been having a problem with books labeled “In Stock.” Someone ordered six books in the series. Normally, shipping would be $3.59 plus 59¢ x 5 ($2.95) for a total of $6.18 shipping. But a few weeks ago, two of the book were labelled “In Stock” and Amazon would have charged me $12.54 for shipping. In another instance, all six issues were “In Stock” and I would have paid $21.54 for shipping!

As a guy trying to sell these books, and as the PUBLISHER, I should be ordering freshly minted copies at the standard “author copy” price … and that price includes the lower shipping costs. I don’t want (and shouldn’t have to pay for) copies that may be scattered across the country.

Talking to Amazon’s “support” team, which usually consists of people speaking English as a second language and reading off cue cards, doesn’t really help. Has anyone figured out a runaround for this problem? Or am I the only one who has encountered this peculiar problem?

-R.

We have received numerous detailed complaints about Amazon KDP over the years. We have posted several articles over the years about Amazon KDP (see a few of those links below), quoting directly from complaints not only sent to us, but ones posted on numerous websites.

You can’t make Amazon change their processes. Click on that link to read what I wrote about that topic, which includes: “An author, angry about Amazon’s search results, can email, call, send certified letters, and even stand outside of Amazon’s corporate office with a big, neon protest sign all they want but Amazon is not going to change their search engine parameters for anyone.”

Do you think Amazon is going to change their shipping prices and processes for any author or publisher? No, they are not.

The letter above is correct about Amazon’s “support” team and “cue cards.”

Most recently, I received several emails from a woman who has two forms of cancer. She was upset with Amazon KDP, and posted a complaint about them on bbb.org. Amazon then terminated all of her books (she sent me screenshots), and is keeping her unpaid royalties. Many authors have also claimed that Amazon terminated their accounts, and kept their unpaid royalties.

If you are not happy with Amazon KDP, there is one way to get rid of your problems with Amazon KDP.

Have your books published/printed elsewhere. It really is that simple.

DON’T FORGET! THE SPRING, 2023 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 9 DAYS AWAY!!

RELATED

DON’T FORGET! THE SPRING, 2023 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 9 DAYS AWAY!!

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.