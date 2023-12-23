Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of White Christmas!!

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is showing off his lyric-writing skills once again this year!! ENJOY!!!



I’m Dreaming of a Quiet Christmas!

(Sing to the Tune of White Christmas)

I’m dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

But we’ve got two cats and two dogs.

Rocky’s biting my toes, while Rambo paws at my nose,

And Tank is sleeping loudly, sawing logs.

I’m dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

A calm Yuletide would be so sweet.

But Moon’s so happy, jumping round and yappy,

Tripping me and stepping on my feet.

I’m dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

Tank’s on the couch and passing gas.

Rocky stole another ornament…from the tree,

I swear I’m gonna kick him in his ….

I’m dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

And maybe one full night of sleep.

With the dogs not barking, nor slobbering or snarking,

And no cats attacking my bare feet.

I’m dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

The fur floats all around the house.

Bed side dog breath … a cat is crushing my chest,

Oh why, dear God, didn’t we just get a mouse?

I’m dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

With clear skies, and no rain, nor fog.

I can’t believe my ears. What did I just hear?

Mason just asked Santa for his own puppy dog!

I’m having nightmares about a chaotic Christmas,

Complete with chewed furniture and puppy puddles.

But Angie just assured me that Santa is NOT bringing a dog,

So, now I’m giving my wife lots of Christmas cuddles.

So, if you’re enjoying a quiet Christmas,

Be glad you don’t live in a zoo!

Say a prayer for me now, that God can make it be how,

I can have some peace and quiet, too.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

