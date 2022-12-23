Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of Santa Claus is Coming to Town!!

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is sitting in for Angela this week so she can get caught up before Christmas. Thanks, Brian!!

Since the next issue of WritersWeekly will be arriving in your in-box after Christmas, we are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!

Writer’s Block is Coming Around!

(Sing to the Tune of Santa Claus is Coming to Town)

You’d better watch out,

You’d better be spry,

Your mind is going blank – I’m telling you why,

Writer’s block is coming around.

The words they won’t come,

Your mind’s in a fog,

Through the mental mud you trundle and slog,

Writer’s block is coming around.

You can’t find a new plot twist,

Your characters are frozen in time,

You’re pulling your hair out by the roots,

And you need a strong glass of wine!

How will the story end?

How will it go?

You’ve thrown your laptop right through the window!

Writer’s block is coming around…

