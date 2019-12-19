Brian Shares Another Cheesy Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing and Laugh With Us to the Tune of Jingle Bell Rock!

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is sitting in for Angela this week so she can get caught up before Christmas. Thanks, Brian!!

Since the next issue of WritersWeekly will be arriving in your in-box after Christmas, we are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!

Life on a Dock (Sing to the Tune of Jingle Bell Rock)

WARNING: RATED R

Buoy bells, seaweed smells, life on a dock

Neighbors get drunk before 12 o’clock

Dancing and singing

A cocktail in hand

Playin’ music by a one-hit-wonder band

Buoy bells, bilge sure smells, who moved my lines?

Hurricane season is sure mighty fine

We stock up on water, and bottles of wine

Hey, I made another really cheesy rhyme!

What a bright time, when the neighbors whine

About my loud TV

Don’t they know that

I can hear them

Having sex after arguing?

Giddy up, the wind picked up, close the last port

Check the lines once again

What was that crashing sound?

Where is the flashlight found?

The anchor’s hitting the dock!

Then one night, a neighbor rode, his bike off the dock

We fished him out quick

And, being a dick

He said he was pushed

But we wouldn’t do that

Don’t blame your neighbors if you’re drunk off your *ss.

Buoy bells, summer’s hell, is finally at end

Space heaters now are

Our very best friends

To heck with the fire risk

Or the dock burning down

Just keep listening for the smoke alarm sounds.

Bouy bells, ocean swells, no more rat race

I own only five outfits

My debt is erased

Our neighbors are weird

But, I guess we are, too

That’s life on the

That’s life on the

That’s life on the dock!

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html