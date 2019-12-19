Brian Shares Another Cheesy Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing and Laugh With Us to the Tune of Jingle Bell Rock!

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is sitting in for Angela this week so she can get caught up before Christmas. Thanks, Brian!!
Since the next issue of WritersWeekly will be arriving in your in-box after Christmas, we are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!
Life on a Dock (Sing to the Tune of Jingle Bell Rock)
WARNING: RATED R
Buoy bells, seaweed smells, life on a dock
Neighbors get drunk before 12 o’clock
Dancing and singing
A cocktail in hand
Playin’ music by a one-hit-wonder band
Buoy bells, bilge sure smells, who moved my lines?
Hurricane season is sure mighty fine
We stock up on water, and bottles of wine
Hey, I made another really cheesy rhyme!
What a bright time, when the neighbors whine
About my loud TV
Don’t they know that
I can hear them
Having sex after arguing?
Giddy up, the wind picked up, close the last port
Check the lines once again
What was that crashing sound?
Where is the flashlight found?
The anchor’s hitting the dock!
Then one night, a neighbor rode, his bike off the dock
We fished him out quick
And, being a dick
He said he was pushed
But we wouldn’t do that
Don’t blame your neighbors if you’re drunk off your *ss.
Buoy bells, summer’s hell, is finally at end
Space heaters now are
Our very best friends
To heck with the fire risk
Or the dock burning down
Just keep listening for the smoke alarm sounds.
Bouy bells, ocean swells, no more rat race
I own only five outfits
My debt is erased
Our neighbors are weird
But, I guess we are, too
That’s life on the
That’s life on the
That’s life on the dock!
