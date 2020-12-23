Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of Deck the Halls!! (WARNING: RATED R)

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is sitting in for Angela this week so she can get caught up before Christmas. Thanks, Brian!!

Since the next issue of WritersWeekly will be arriving in your in-box after Christmas, we are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!

Decked in the B*lls: A 2020 Christmas Carol

(Sing to the Tune of Deck the Halls)

Put your mask on, so fulfilling

Fa la la la la la la la la

In the streets they’re looting and killing

Fa la la la la la la la la

Don we now our body armor

Fa la la la la la la la la

Toilet paper we must garner

Fa la la la la la la la la

—

At the polls, there’s such a clatter

Fa la la la la la la la la

Who’d ya vote for? Doesn’t matter…

Fa la la la la la la la la

Don’t complain on social media

Fa la la la la la la la la

Zuckerberg will fast delete ya

Fa la la la la la la la la

—

Stay at home, don’t leave your castle

Fa la la la la la la la la

Forget your mask? You’re in for a hassle

Fa la la la la la la la la

Maintain your distance when you’re shopping

Fa la la la la la la la la

Vaccine is here but the bug’s not stopping

Fa la la la la la la la la

—

Xanax, Valium, and some Prozak

Fa la la la la la la la la

2020: Worse than a heart attack

Fa la la la la la la la la

Will the next year bring salvation?

Fa la la la la la la la la

Yes, because we’re a STRONG nation!

Fa la la la la la la la la

Fa la la la la LA LA LA LA!!!

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html