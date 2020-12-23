From The Home Office

Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of Deck the Halls!! (WARNING: RATED R)

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is sitting in for Angela this week so she can get caught up before Christmas. Thanks, Brian!!

Since the next issue of WritersWeekly will be arriving in your in-box after Christmas, we are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!

Decked in the B*lls: A 2020 Christmas Carol

(Sing to the Tune of Deck the Halls)

Put your mask on, so fulfilling
Fa la la la la la la la la

In the streets they’re looting and killing
Fa la la la la la la la la

Don we now our body armor
Fa la la la la la la la la

Toilet paper we must garner
Fa la la la la la la la la

At the polls, there’s such a clatter
Fa la la la la la la la la

Who’d ya vote for? Doesn’t matter…
Fa la la la la la la la la

Don’t complain on social media
Fa la la la la la la la la

Zuckerberg will fast delete ya
Fa la la la la la la la la

Stay at home, don’t leave your castle
Fa la la la la la la la la

Forget your mask? You’re in for a hassle
Fa la la la la la la la la

Maintain your distance when you’re shopping
Fa la la la la la la la la

Vaccine is here but the bug’s not stopping
Fa la la la la la la la la

Xanax, Valium, and some Prozak
Fa la la la la la la la la

2020: Worse than a heart attack
Fa la la la la la la la la

Will the next year bring salvation?
Fa la la la la la la la la

Yes, because we’re a STRONG nation!
Fa la la la la la la la la

Fa la la la la LA LA LA LA!!!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

