“Buoy Bells?!” A Christmas-in-Florida Sing (and Laugh) Along written by the Naughty Elves at WritersWeekly and BookLocker!

Bet you guys and gals didn’t know that WritersWeekly has amazingly talented songwriters in-house, didja? Ha ha ha…

Buoy Bells

(Sing to the tune of Silver Bells)

Buoy bells (buoy bells), Red tide smells (Red tide smells)

It’s Christmas time in the tropics

Bang-a-lang (Bang-a-lang), Hear them clang (hear them clang)

Why is it 80 degrees?

Sunburned bubble butts, Sweaty beer guts

Dressed in shorts and flip flops

In the air there’s a sound of mosquitoes…

Beach bums laughing, tourists passing (out)

Meeting frowns from local folks

And on every beach blanket you hear

Jimmy Buffet (Jimmy Buffet), Jimmy Buffet (Jimmy Buffet)

I hate that song more than sweat stains

Oh my word (Oh my word), Big bag word! (Big bad word!)

Is that guy’s Speedo see-through?

Strings of cop lights, flashing blue lights

Blinking right in your eyes

As you try to rush home from the beach bar

Hear the boots crunch, on the pavement

Just outside your car door

And just after your Miranda Rights you hear

Watch your head (Watch your head), Lucky you’re not dead (Lucky you’re not dead)

Did you just vomit on my boots?

Snowbirds here (Snowbirds here), Every darned year (Every darned year)

Next year, go skiing instead!

If you, too, have written a funny Christmas parody song, please share it with us in the comments box below! We would LOVE to sing along!!!

All of the elves at WritersWeekly and BookLocker are wishing all of YOU, our smart, funny, talented, and at times whacky (which we LOVE!) readers, a beautiful, blessed, warm, and joyous Christmas!

Now, back to that HUGE tin of Moose Munch Crunch that arrived today!!

Big ho ho hugs!

Angela, Richard, Brian, Ali, Justin, and the rest of the gang

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?