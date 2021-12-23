Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of We Three Kings!!

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is handling the Home Office column this week and he took this opportunity to ROAST ANGELA! Enjoy!!!

We are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!

We Three Slaves of BookLocker Are

(Sing to the Tune of We Three Kings…of course)

We three slaves of BookLocker are

Working for Angela, BookLocker’s Czar

Morning, Evening … silently screaming

Pumping out books galore

Oh, how we labor into the night

Sore are our fingers, blurry our sight

The kids need feeding, the dogs need peeing

Is there relief in sight?

Angela is a hard driving boss

“FINISH THOSE COVERS – THE MATTE AND THE GLOSS!”

Sorrowing, sighing, aching and crying

Still we must bear our cross

Oh, will she give us Christmas Eve off?

Justin has fever, Ali a cough

Brian is bleeding, but still proceeding

To finish a trailer, one-off

Oh, Angela hear us, hear our distress,

We’re all tired – haggard and pressed

Working and slaving, time off we’re craving

PLEASE can we have a REST??

TWO EMPLOYEES RESPOND TO THE SONG –

JUSTIN:

Man oh Man,

Does Brian have balls!

I heard about this song

When we were decking the halls

Since he’s married to the boss

I guess he’ll be fine

Otherwise he’d be

In the unemployment line…

ALI:

Angela’s smart, and nice

And funny to boot.

I love working here,

She’s such a hoot!

Please let me use

This space as my onus

To ask when I can expect

My, ahem, Christmas bonus?

AND, ANGELA (uh oh!!!):

I approve of these lyrics

Though they’re not very inspiring

Have you heard, Brian?

Amazon is hiring…

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html