Brian Shares Another Holiday Sing-a-long! Come Sing With Us to the Tune of We Three Kings!!

Our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is handling the Home Office column this week and he took this opportunity to ROAST ANGELA! Enjoy!!!
We are sharing our annual Christmas Sing-a-Long song with you this week. We hope you enjoy this poetic masterpiece!
We Three Slaves of BookLocker Are
(Sing to the Tune of We Three Kings…of course)
We three slaves of BookLocker are
Working for Angela, BookLocker’s Czar
Morning, Evening … silently screaming
Pumping out books galore
Oh, how we labor into the night
Sore are our fingers, blurry our sight
The kids need feeding, the dogs need peeing
Is there relief in sight?
Angela is a hard driving boss
“FINISH THOSE COVERS – THE MATTE AND THE GLOSS!”
Sorrowing, sighing, aching and crying
Still we must bear our cross
Oh, will she give us Christmas Eve off?
Justin has fever, Ali a cough
Brian is bleeding, but still proceeding
To finish a trailer, one-off
Oh, Angela hear us, hear our distress,
We’re all tired – haggard and pressed
Working and slaving, time off we’re craving
PLEASE can we have a REST??
TWO EMPLOYEES RESPOND TO THE SONG –
JUSTIN:
Man oh Man,
Does Brian have balls!
I heard about this song
When we were decking the halls
Since he’s married to the boss
I guess he’ll be fine
Otherwise he’d be
In the unemployment line…
ALI:
Angela’s smart, and nice
And funny to boot.
I love working here,
She’s such a hoot!
Please let me use
This space as my onus
To ask when I can expect
My, ahem, Christmas bonus?
AND, ANGELA (uh oh!!!):
I approve of these lyrics
Though they’re not very inspiring
Have you heard, Brian?
Amazon is hiring…
