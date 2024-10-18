Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/18/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Remote Full-Time Managing Editor

Religion News Service

Freelance Food Feature Writer

The Takeout

Freelance iGaming Writers and Editors

Paradise Media

Freelance Podcast Host/Writer/Website/Social Media – Pays $15/hour

e5280Sports.com

Freelance Anime News Writer

ComicBook.com

Freelance Russian Writer – Pays $30/hour

Outlier – Growth Recruiting

Freelance Commerce Writer/Editor

The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Automotive Copy Editor – Pays $30-$40/hour

The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Anime Author (Dragon Ball)

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Remote Full-Time Writer

Allstate

Freelance Gaming News Writer

ComicBook.com

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $27-$45/hour

Orayaah Consulting

Freelance Social Media Editor – Pays $35/hour

accelerate360

Freelance Affiliate Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

accelerate360

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Stryker

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour

Brandout Social

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour

Center for Precision Disease Modeling

Remote Full-Time Editorial Writer – Pays $145K-$234K/year

Atlassian

Freelance Content Writer

AANSEACORE INC.

Freelance Fundraising Copywriter – Pays $30-$45/hour

Crisis Text Line

Freelance Workshop Content Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour

Productive Learning

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour

Acara Solutions, An Aleron Company

Remote Full-Time Podcast Writer

McKinley Marketing Partners

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Bestinfo Systems LLC

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

CrowdPlat

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance ELA Content Writer

IXL Learning

Freelance Content Developer – Pays $25-$30/hour

New Era Technology

Remote Full-Time Content Developer – Pays $68-$72/hour

Aquent

