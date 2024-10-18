Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/18/2024

October 18, 2024 No Comments

Remote Full-Time Managing Editor
Religion News Service

Freelance Food Feature Writer
The Takeout

Freelance iGaming Writers and Editors
Paradise Media

Freelance Podcast Host/Writer/Website/Social Media – Pays $15/hour
e5280Sports.com

Freelance Anime News Writer
ComicBook.com

Freelance Russian Writer – Pays $30/hour
Outlier – Growth Recruiting

Freelance Commerce Writer/Editor
The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Automotive Copy Editor – Pays $30-$40/hour
The Arena Platform Inc.

Freelance Anime Author (Dragon Ball)
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Remote Full-Time Writer
Allstate

Freelance Gaming News Writer
ComicBook.com

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $27-$45/hour
Orayaah Consulting

Freelance Social Media Editor – Pays $35/hour
accelerate360

Freelance Affiliate Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
accelerate360

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Stryker

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Brandout Social

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour
Center for Precision Disease Modeling

Remote Full-Time Editorial Writer – Pays $145K-$234K/year
Atlassian

Freelance Content Writer
AANSEACORE INC.

Freelance Fundraising Copywriter – Pays $30-$45/hour
Crisis Text Line

Freelance Workshop Content Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour
Productive Learning

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour
Acara Solutions, An Aleron Company

Remote Full-Time Podcast Writer
McKinley Marketing Partners

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Bestinfo Systems LLC

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
CrowdPlat

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation

Freelance ELA Content Writer
IXL Learning

Freelance Content Developer – Pays $25-$30/hour
New Era Technology

Remote Full-Time Content Developer – Pays $68-$72/hour
Aquent

