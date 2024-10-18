Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/18/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
Remote Full-Time Managing Editor
Religion News Service
Freelance Food Feature Writer
The Takeout
Freelance iGaming Writers and Editors
Paradise Media
Freelance Podcast Host/Writer/Website/Social Media – Pays $15/hour
e5280Sports.com
Freelance Anime News Writer
ComicBook.com
Freelance Russian Writer – Pays $30/hour
Outlier – Growth Recruiting
Freelance Commerce Writer/Editor
The Arena Platform Inc.
Freelance Automotive Copy Editor – Pays $30-$40/hour
The Arena Platform Inc.
Freelance Anime Author (Dragon Ball)
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Remote Full-Time Writer
Allstate
Freelance Gaming News Writer
ComicBook.com
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $27-$45/hour
Orayaah Consulting
Freelance Social Media Editor – Pays $35/hour
accelerate360
Freelance Affiliate Commerce Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
accelerate360
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Stryker
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20/hour
Brandout Social
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour
Center for Precision Disease Modeling
Remote Full-Time Editorial Writer – Pays $145K-$234K/year
Atlassian
Freelance Content Writer
AANSEACORE INC.
Freelance Fundraising Copywriter – Pays $30-$45/hour
Crisis Text Line
Freelance Workshop Content Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour
Productive Learning
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour
Acara Solutions, An Aleron Company
Remote Full-Time Podcast Writer
McKinley Marketing Partners
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Bestinfo Systems LLC
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
CrowdPlat
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation
Freelance ELA Content Writer
IXL Learning
Freelance Content Developer – Pays $25-$30/hour
New Era Technology
Remote Full-Time Content Developer – Pays $68-$72/hour
Aquent
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.