My Dad’s In Heaven… Now What? My Life, My Gift, My Grief – by Lisa Notarino O’Connor & Tonianne Boncek

About the Book

In My Dad’s In Heaven Now What? My Life, My Gift, My Grief, Lisa Notarino O’Connor, a spiritual medium, shares her deeply personal journey through her amazing life, growing up Italian, to struggling with deep grief after the loss of her father. Known for helping others connect with their departed loved ones, Lisa faces her own emotional struggle as she longs to feel the presence of her father again. Through candid reflections and poignant experiences, she explores the limitations of mediumship when it comes to her own family, grappling with the question: Why is it so difficult to connect with those we love most?

This heartfelt narrative offers a rare glimpse into the human side of a medium’s life, blending the spiritual with the everyday. Alongside her story, Lisa provides readers with a grief journal to help them find healing and comfort, whether they believe in the afterlife or simply seek solace in their grief. My Dad’s In Heaven Now What? is a touching exploration of love, loss, and the eternal bond that connects us to those we have lost.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Lisa O’Connor is a dedicated spiritual medium and compassionate guide, whose journey into the world of spirit communication began in 2008 when her mother was diagnosed with kidney cancer. This life-altering event opened the door to her first experience of seeing spirit, with her grandparents appearing to her during this challenging time. As a child, Lisa often felt the presence of spirit but didn’t fully understand her gift until she sought mentorship from a fellow medium, now a close friend and mentor, who helped her embrace her abilities.

Lisa’s mission is to help those who are grieving and seeking closure, offering them comfort and answers through her readings. Her deep connections with clients go beyond a single session, often leading to lifelong friendships and a sense of extended family. She has found immense fulfillment in these relationships, which she continues to nurture long after the initial reading.

In 2014, Lisa founded “Keeping the Spirit Alive,” a support group aimed at helping those struggling with grief. The group, which meets monthly, has become a source of healing not only for its members but also for Lisa herself. She remains committed to growing the group, continually developing new ways to support those in need during their grieving process. With a passion for helping others and a heart full of empathy, Lisa O’Connor is dedicated to keeping the spirit alive in more ways than one.

