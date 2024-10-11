Are fake publishers trying to steal authors’ book ideas?

Q –

Can the fake Macmillan site steal my book idea? I fell for the scam, and gave them a fairly descriptive synopsis. I’m very concerned. Thank you.

W.R.

A –

They aren’t in the business of stealing ideas and writing books. That would take WAY too much work. These foreign scammers are in the business of tricking authors into sending them money while pretending to be a well-known traditional publisher. There are lots of foreign scammers doing this and many of them are running tons of ads on Facebook. And, they ARE tricking authors!

Read THIS ARTICLE, written by James M. Walsh, Esq., to see if you are about to get bamboozled.

I would not worry about them stealing your idea. They’re too busy defrauding authors in other, far more profitable ways.

Incidentally, the fake MacMillan “publisher” website was deleted after we exposed them in WritersWeekly.com. We also provided emails to a law firm that then had three other impersonators taken down – with just four hours! Now, we only have a few hundred more scammers to put out of business as well.

REMEMBER TO ONLY USE A U.S.-BASED PUBLISHER THAT HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR YEARS! And, one that has an EXCELLENT reputation!

