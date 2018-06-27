This Magazine

417-401 Richmond Street West

Toronto Ontario, Canada M5V 1X3

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://this.org

Guidelines: https://this.org/contribute

Editor: Erica Lentil, Editor

Email address: james.dunworth@ecigarettedirect.co.uk

About The Publication:

“This Magazine is Canada’s source for progressive politics, ideas, and culture. It provides award-winning investigative journalism, provocative commentary, and great writing from emerging journalists, artists, and writers. Most of our work in contributed by freelancers.” Welcomes new writers. Bi-monthly. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-2 months. Sample copy on website in archived stories.

Current Needs:

“Queries for feature length stories, short front-of-book writers on Canadian politics.” Pays $0.10/per word. “There are exceptions where we will pay more.” Submit query by email. No attachments.

Pays $0.10/per word

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please read a few issues of our magazine before pitching to get a feel for our content!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes