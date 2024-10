Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/04/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Remote Full-Time Staff Writer/Reporter

Common Dreams, Inc.

Freelance Business Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Home and Garden Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Static Media

Freelance Anime News Writer

ComicBook

Freelance Legal Writers – Pays $25-$50/hour

Gorilla Marketing

Freelance Writer for Minute Taking

Minutes Solutions

Freelance Anime Author/Journalist

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Writer

Dibbly Inc.

Freelance Home and Lifestyle Writer – Pays $21/hour

Static Media

Freelance Writer – Pays $15/hour

Outliner Ai

Freelance Fashion Blogger – Pays $16-$18/hour

Kyle x Shahida

Remote Full-Time Content Specialist

Impulse Creative

Freelance Social Media Copywriter – Pays $25-$35/hour

Speedwork Social

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$50/hour

Complex

Freelance QA Editor

Speakeasy Marketing

Remote Full-Time Assessment Writer

Amplify Education, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $32-$35/hour

KonnectingTreeI Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

Ativion

Freelance Medical Writer

Parexel

Freelance Men’s Watches & Accessories Writer

Digital Trends

Freelance Norwegian Copywriter/Proofreader – Pays $20-$25/hour

GT Ecom B.V.

Remote Full-Time Breaking/Trending News Writer – Pays $65K-$75K/year

Minute Media

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $35-$40/hour

Marks, part of SGS & Co.

Freelance Copywriter

Braintrust

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $57K-$72K/year

Businessolver

Remote Full-Time Math Item Writer

IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time ELA Content Writer (6-12)

IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $25-$34/hour

Mitchell International

Remote Full-Time Technical SEO

Intelliswift Software Inc.

Freelance Financial Technical Writer

FI Consulting

