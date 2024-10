Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/12/2024

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Tech Content Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

Centerfield

Freelance Food Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Daily Meal

Freelance Editors

New Syn Co.

Freelance Crime Writer

Crealon Media

Freelance Script Reviewer

Crealon Media

Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $40/hour

Virtuoso Content LLC

Remote Full-Time Deputy Editor

Forbes Advisor

Freelance Shonen Anime Features Writer

GameRant

Freelance Writer for Minute Taking – Pays $20-$56/hour

Minutes Solutions

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $90K-$150K/year

Propel

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $48K-$72K/year

Endeavor Business Media

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.20/word

Global Magazine

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $45K-$55K/year

RXMG

Freelance Copywriter

Rhone

Freelance Spanish Copywriter/Proofreader – Pays $25/hour

The State of Florida

Freelance Social Media Editor

Nautilus

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

Academian

Freelance AI Writer

Android Police

Freelance Gaming Guides Staff Writer

Game Rant

Freelance My Hero Academia Features Writer

GameRant

Freelance Writer

Integrated Resources, Inc ( IRI )

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30K-$60K/year

The Birdhouse

Freelance Reference Content Producer – Pays $41-$52/hour

Creative Circle

Freelance Social Media Manager and Content Creator

Signature Consultants

Freelance Travel Writer

Atmosfy

Freelance Content & Communications Lead/Copywriter

EVE LOM

Freelance B2B Technical Marketing Content Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour

Creative Circle

Freelance Copyright

Mom to Virtual Assistant

