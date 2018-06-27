St. Anthony Messenger

c/o Franciscan Media, 28 W. Liberty St.

Cincinnati OH 45202

Phone: (513)241-5615

Fax:

Website: http://info.franciscanmedia.org/st-anthony-messenger

Guidelines: https://www.franciscanmedia.org/writers-guide

Editor:

Email address: magazineeditors-at-FranciscanMedia.org

About The Publication:

“St. Anthony Messenger is a Catholic family magazine that aims to help its readers lead more fully human and Christian lives. Our mission is to spread the Gospel in the spirit of St. Francis. We publish articles that report on a changing church and world, opinion pieces written from the perspective of Christian faith and values, personality profiles, and fiction which entertains and informs.” Circ. 70,000. Monthly. Pays “upon signed contract.” Publishes ms within a year of acceptance. Buys first worldwide serial rights. No reprints. Responds one month. Subscription $39 in the United States; $69 in Canada and other countries.

Pays $0.20/word for articles up to 2,000 words. Submit per the guidelines.

Current Needs:

Queries – See guidelines on line.

Photos/Art:

“N/A

Hints:

“Study our writer’s guidelines carefully, and read a number of sample articles on our website.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes