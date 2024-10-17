NOT COUNTED! Why I No Longer Vote by Mail

The neighborhood was abuzz last week when the state of Georgia opened up early voting (by mail and in person).

During the 2020 election, we lived in Florida. Because of Covid, we chose to vote by mail. I’d never done that before and the process seemed pretty straight forward.

I was stunned to receive a letter two weeks after the election, stating that my ballot had been rejected because the “signature didn’t match.”

I can assure you that I DID sign that ballot, it WAS my signature, and I felt completely cheated. I understand why they have those security measures in place but I’d had the same signature for more than 20 years (since my marriage at that time). I wonder how many people who DO actually sign their ballots have those ballots be tossed during each election.

I have since only voted in person. And, for this election, I will vote in person ON election day so I can see that light blink when my ballot is accepted.

Mason turned 18 in June and he’ll be voting for the very first time! He is excited about that!! We have always taught our children that voting is a fundamental right that they should ALL take advantage of because so many of the world’s citizens do not have that right.

