I Started and Finished My Christmas Shopping in ONE DAY!

I was upset when I heard about the impending port strike (that only lasted for three days). So, I decided to pull out my Christmas list from last year, change the year in the file name, wipe out what I had in there from last year (except for family members’ names), and start on my Christmas shopping! That was Saturday morning.

By that afternoon, I WAS ALL DONE! I’ve never done it that fast before! I always do all my Christmas shopping online (I detest crowds). And, since the kids are all adults now, our Christmases have gotten much smaller.

Better yet, everything has already arrived! So, I don’t need to worry about Christmas shopping anymore this year! Wrapping on the other hand… I won’t dive into that until after Thanksgiving. I’m too much in the Halloween spirit right now to think about paper and ribbons. 😉

We also ordered cases of toilet paper and wipes because our church is sending out rescue teams to parts of Georgia hard hit by Hurricane Helene and Brian stopped at the store this morning, and filled a cart with bottled water for them as well.

