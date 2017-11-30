How to Stop Your Husband from Buying More Gadgets!

This weekend is the big St. Petersburg Boat Show and it’s happening right next to our marina! For the past week, we’ve watched a parade of boats arrive. From huge motor yachts, to fishing boats, and everything in between, we’ve had quite a show this week while sitting in the cockpit of No Tan Lines. Even professional boat folks who drive and dock boats for a living still yell at each other when docking so we’ve had quite a few laughs while watching that as well.

This morning, Richard took Mason over there because Mason will be at his sister’s house this weekend. They have lots of gadgets that you never knew you didn’t need for your boat. (Yes, I meant to write it that way.) I was tempted to take away Richard’s credit cards before he left. 😉

Our daughter will be watching Mason because the rest of us are taking classes at the boat show. On Saturday, we’re taking a diesel engine class. On Sunday, I’m going Christmas shopping with Ali and Mason while the guys take an electrical course. Yeah, I think I got the good end of the deal on that one!

Everyone on our dock is supposed to work handing out pizza at an after-hours party at the boat show on Saturday night. I’m not sure how we got roped (pun intended) into that one but, hey, we’ll get free pizza!

