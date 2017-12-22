Letters and Comments for 12/21/17

COMMENTS FOR:

That’s such an upsetting story. I do hope the hospital doesn’t just blow it off to high BP meds, and they do an MRI. He could have a brain aneurysm or an AVM. You said that he gets a surreal feeling of déjà vu just before his seizures but that he occasionally gets that feeling without a full-blown seizure. This is common for people with brain AVM’s. Our daughter has 2 large, inoperable brain AVM’s and a brain aneurysm, so this news about your plumber alarms me. There is anti-seizure medication available. Also, if he does have high BP, that can cause a bleed in the AVM. He needs an MRI. A CAT scan will only show a mass but not what it is. Please let us know how he’s doing. I’m sending him positive thoughts.

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

EDITOR’S NOTE: He did have an MRI and it was normal. The only abnormalities were low sodium and high blood press. I have passed along your advice to him and he is very grateful! 🙂

In your cell phone contact list you can add ICE (in case of emergency) and all the info of who to contact. I list my nurse daughter since she would be way better than my husband in an emergency. This practice is effective for folks that don’t have “husband” or “wife” to put after the contact person’s name. Emergency personnel know to look for ICE.

– Cristina

I agree with Pamelaallegretto about the brain aneurysm or even a tumor. I’m involved in medical research. This is something that can be explored very easily and addressed. Poor man!

Thankfully Angela, you all kept your heads and didn’t freak out. A Grand Mal seizure can be very scary to watch. There is nothing you can do to to stop it when it is happening.

– Wendy Jones

Highlander Imagine – Beyond Infinity

Duncan MacLeod must fight a South American Immortal at Teotihuacan.

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Brian (our Managing Editor) kept his head and didn’t freak out. I, on the other hand, was TOTALLY freaking out inside. I didn’t show it…until it was all over. 😉

How terrifying for everyone involved. I’d like to add a tangential note. Most of us here have a dozen or more contacts we’ve never met in person, people we communicate with because of our writing. I have a list of people I want my husband to contact for me should I die or become incapacitated, on a physical sheet of paper. Friends are often left wondering why someone has stopped emailing and often never find out what happened to that person. My list includes email addresses, physical addresses when I know them, and phone numbers if I know those, so my husband can choose the easiest way to make those contacts should the need ever arise. I’ve also sent him an email with the information which he keeps in a special folder so he’ll have it available.

– Johnny Townsend

A Day at the Temple

Lying for the Lord

The Gay Mormon Quilter’s Club

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: This is an excellent point, Johnny! I heard from an author’s daughter today, alerting me that her father had died “several years ago.” We didn’t know he’d passed and they didn’t know we were his publisher. 🙁

COMMENTS FOR:

I like the part about “What women do at home when not working.” Sounds like a very, very broad topic–and one that will encourage some imaginative suggestions!

– Lyn Jensen

Hahaha, I love the content you provide in your newsletters Angela, I look forward to reading them each week, but this section has to be my favourite.

Keep up the excellent work.

– James Nailen-Smith

I look forward to my WritersWeekly fix each week. There’s always: something new to learn, a moving story with an uplifting message, a shocking scam, or, as in the case of these query letters, an “Are you kidding me?” moment. Cheers!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

COMMENTS FOR:

Check out kisslibrary.com and see if it’s offering digital books for download without authorization or payment of royalties. Someone uploaded two of my books and have been offering for sale on that website. Both books are e-published with Amazon KDP.

The kisslibrary firm is located in Ukraine, but it has responded very quickly with the DMCA notice filled, indicating that the books are no longer available, accounts have been cancelled pending explanations, and any money still owed to whoever uploaded the books will be forwarded to me. I checked and indeed the link to buy the books have been broken.

This doesn’t seem to be a scam where one needs to be a member. It seems to be legit, which begs the question of how are people able to upload copies of my ebook. Maybe the scam-like ones indeed have my books. This is disconcerting to say the least. Since you mentioned something similar on your last newsletter, I just wanted to share this one with you and your readers.

Sheila Shanker

Read More Letters and Comments