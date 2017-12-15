Whispers and Warnings – 12/14/17

If you drive for Amazon in the UK, you might need to pee in a plastic bottle

Amazon drivers forced to deliver 200 parcels a day with no time for toilet breaks while earning less than minimum wage

“Staff have so little time for food or toilet stops they snatch hurried meals on the run and urinate into plastic bottles they keep in their vans.”

Are they planning to plead guilty?

Start of trial against Tate Publishing’s owners delayed again

“A preliminary hearing in the criminal trial of Richard and Ryan Tate, the owners of the now-defunct vanity press Tate Publishing, has been reset for a second time for ‘investigation, discovery and negotiations,’ court records show.”

1,875 complaints filed against Tate Publishing now

Attorneys on both sides of the criminal case against Richard Tate, and his son, Ryan, agree to a second postponement

“…the attorneys agreed to reset the hearing a for continued ‘investigation, discovery and negotiations,’ court records show.”

Huff-Po sued for Sexual Assault Story

Ex-TYT reporter launches $23.5m lawsuit over HuffPost sex assault claims

“Jordan Chariton filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of New York Wednesday, alleging libel and defamation over a since-deleted post detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against him.”

