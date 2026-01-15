My Sicilian Father: Exile in America, the Promised Land – by S.J. Tagliareni

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

My Sicilian Father is a sweeping, multi-generational historical novel that traces the odyssey of a Sicilian immigrant family as they navigate the trials, triumphs, and transformations of 20th century America. Beginning in the sun-drenched hills of Sicily, where olive groves and stone villages whisper of centuries of tradition, the narrative follows a proud patriarch who leaves behind his ancestral homeland in search of opportunity across the Atlantic. His journey carries him to the crowded tenements of New York and the working-class neighborhoods of New Jersey, where the rhythms of immigrant life pulse with both hardship and hope.

Through his eyes—and later through the voices of his children and grandchildren—the story unfolds as a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and enduring love. The family confronts the devastating Spanish flu pandemic, which sweeps through their community with merciless force, testing bonds of faith and survival. They endure the tragedy of the infamous shirt factory fire, a catastrophe that exposes the brutal realities of industrial labor and the fragile lives of immigrant workers. The despair of the Great Depression casts long shadows over their dreams, forcing them to reinvent themselves in the face of economic ruin. And as two world wars erupt across continents, the family is torn between loyalty to their adopted homeland and the lingering ties to their Sicilian roots.

Yet amid these upheavals, the novel celebrates the quiet victories of everyday life: the laughter around a crowded kitchen table, the aroma of simmering tomato sauce that carries memories of Sicily into the heart of America, the pride of a son graduating from school, and the bittersweet joy of a daughter’s wedding. Each generation wrestles with questions of identity—what it means to be Sicilian, what it means to be American, and how to reconcile the two without losing either.

The patriarch’s legacy becomes not only a story of survival but also a mirror to the immigrant experience itself: marked by hardship, illuminated by hope, and defined by the unyielding pursuit of dignity. His children inherit both his burdens and his dreams, carrying forward traditions while forging new paths in a rapidly changing world. The novel’s lyrical prose and emotional depth invite readers to reflect on the meaning of home, heritage, and humanity in an era of relentless change.

Ultimately, My Sicilian Father is more than a family saga—it is a meditation on belonging, a chronicle of endurance, and a love letter to the generations who built lives from nothing but determination and faith. It asks us to consider how the past shapes the present, how memory becomes legacy, and how the immigrant spirit continues to define the American story.

“Set against the turbulent backdrop of Sicily, immigration, and World War II, this is a story of exile, survival, and the indomitable power of love. Tagliareni weaves fact and fiction into a seamless narrative, giving voice to lives shaped by history’s harshest trials. His characters emerge as both victims of circumstance and shapers of their own destiny, leaving a lasting mark on every page. This is historical fiction that is deeply moving, deeply human, and deeply true.” – David Stern Photographer

“My Sicilian Father, a gripping historical novel set in 1912, tells the unforgettable story of a Sicilian family’s journey to America in search of hope, opportunity, and a sense of belonging. With themes of perseverance, cultural identity, and generational strength, the novel resonates deeply with today’s conversations around immigration and the evolving American dream.” – Michael Bufano CFO

“This novel broke my heart and healed it in equal measure. My Sicilian Father is more than a historical journey—it’s a love letter to family, faith, and the sacrifices that shape us. The Tagliareni family’s story is one I’ll carry with me for a long time.” – Karen Yula Musician

Dr. Salvatore J.Tagliareni is the former president of Next Step Associates a strategic organizational consulting firm. For 30 years he has performed strategic planning and organizational design and implementation for many large International companies such as Johnson and Johnson, IBM, Hoffman La-Roche and Boston Financial, as well as nonprofits such as The National League for Nursing and The Independence Foundation. He is the author of Roving Leadership, A Narrative of Organizational Transformation and the novels On the Corner, Hitler’s Priest and The Cross or The Swastika and The Architect of Auschwitz.

As a young Catholic priest studying in Rome, his life was forever changed when the tragic and unexpected death of his best friend led him to seek and gain mentorship from Dr. Frankl. Dr. Frankl and other Holocaust survivors changed the course of Salvatore’s life as they shared their horrors under the Nazi regime.

