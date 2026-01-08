Hunting in Pennsylvania – by David R. Longsderff

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

This book is a collection of successful, and unsuccessful, hunting experiences pulled from the author’s 55 plus years of hunting in the state of Pennsylvania.

From whitetail deer, to turkey, to black bear stories, hunting trips are recalled in detail. The shift in technology from recurve bow, to compound bow, to crossbow is evident. The areas within Pennsylvania that the author hunted in, the weapons used in the hunt, as well as their family heritage, are explained.

Good book for a young person interested in learning about hunting – or her mentor.

David enjoys hunting, growing crops that Pennsylvania’s deer, bear and turkeys won’t eat, as well as Christmas trees. He’s hunted for over 55 years in Pennsylvania with recurve bow, compound bow, crossbow, pistol, and rifle. This is his second book, which shifts his focus out of the business world. He’s been married to wife Brenda for over 40 years, and has three grandchildren he’s looking forward to teaching hunting to.

