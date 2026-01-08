Shattered Fate: The Lost Dragon – by N.P. Wise

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

When Velina was young, she was never foolish enough to wish for a family. Longing for something she was cleary never meant to have seemed like a waste of time when she was already busy with trying to survive.

But then a dragon bowed to her in a land where a dragon should never bow. He claimed her before all to see as a Bendegón, a human with dragon blood, and the leaders of their kingdom.

In a matter of seconds, her entire world flipped upside down and backwards. This meant more than just what blood ran through her veins, this meant she had a family, a home.

This also meant that the very thing Raevyn and Kiaan spent their entire lives wishing for was about to come true. Their long lost missing piece of their family was going to come home and rejoin them, but at what cost?

If fate was cruel enough to take her away once, surely it wouldn’t happen again, right? Surely fate was forgiving and kind, structured and upright.

But the name of this series isn’t “Flawless Fate”.

Will Velina get to meet her family? Will she be everything Raevyn thought she would be? Will Kiaan get the answer to his dreams?

Or will fate be a whole lot more shattered than they thought?

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

My name is Natalie Wise. I was born and raised in North Texas and have always had my nose in a book. I first knew that writing was a hobby of mine when I was little, but I didn’t know how important it would become for me until I began writing this book. I fell in love with the characters, the story, and how vast my imagination was able to grow through developing it all. I spent countless hours working on this while working full-time and attending school online. From writing before and after my shifts and during my lunch breaks, to typing this for you now, I have worked tirelessly to bring my dream to life. I hope you enjoy the characters as much as I have!

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.