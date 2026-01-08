The Lawsons of Virginia – by Geoffrey R. Lawson

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
What if your family’s story spanned a thousand years-marked by crusading knights, recusant Catholics, royal bloodlines, and the forging of a new world?
THE LAWSONS OF VIRGINIA uncovers the epic journey of a family whose lineage stretches from the Norman frontier of medieval England to the tobacco fields, vineyards, and battlefields of a rising American nation.
Drawing on heraldic records, DNA research, and centuries of archival material, Lawson brings to life a lineage tied to the Royal House of Anjou, intertwined with the Vintners’ Company of London, and entrenched in the unfolding drama of Virginia-from Jamestown to Jefferson, from the Revolution to Reconstruction.
Whether you descend from the Lawson name or simply love a gripping tale of identity and history, this book opens the door to a forgotten world where the past is never truly past.
About the Author:
Geoff Lawson, an architect in Arlington, VA, began exploring genealogy after moving along the East Coast and lacking a clear sense of origin. A graduate paper on North Yorkshire manor houses unknowingly traced his roots. Travels documenting historic Virginia buildings later revealed ancestral ties, some now featured in this book.
