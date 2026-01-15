Healing Your Body by God: The Functional and Regenerative Wellness Revolution – by Dr Ben Lerner

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

From Masking to Healing: A New Paradigm

Imagine you walk into your doctor’s office, and instead of getting another prescription to suppress symptoms, you’re guided toward helping your body actually repair itself.

Imagine learning that your bone-on-bone knee doesn’t require an inevitable surgery, but instead can be treated using biologics, compounds found in your own body that are designed to regenerate the damaged tissue. What if this is just something you have to live with became let’s reverse this?

This isn’t wishful thinking. It’s happening right now in functional and regenerative medicine clinics around the world. We are literally fighting degeneration and pushing back against disease, one cell at a time.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Dr. Ben Lerner has served as a doctor for U.S. teams at multiple Olympics and World Championships. He has trained thousands of doctors and helped open more than 100 clinics across North America. Dr. Lerner is the author of over 20 books and multiple curricula, published in dozens of languages worldwide.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.