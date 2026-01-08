Beneath the Seventeenth: From Vietnam to Home – by Clint Goodwin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Beneath the Seventeenth: From Vietnam to Home reveals war through the eyes of a horse, offering a rare perspective on survival and healing. The Vietnam War left combatants struggling to silence memories they could not escape. Many weary warriors sought refuge—some in bottles, others in chemicals.

Too often, the burden proved unbearable, ending in self-inflicted death. Yet there was another path. For some, solace came not from substances, but from a horse—a descendant of a bloodline that had carried men through America’s wars, standing steadfast beside those who fought to defend the defenseless.

Leather to Steel by Clint Goodwin Experience history through courageous horses’ eyes during the Great War.

COMANCHE’S WARS by Clint Goodwin Award-winning Comanche’s Wars is told through the eyes of a horse-a young black stallion from Virginia-embarking on a journey of self-discovery during America’s aggressive push to the West. Stonewall’s journey will parallel a nation’s heritage that embraces triumphs and defeats on the battlefields.

Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory: U.S. Civil War Horse Perspective: 1861-1865 Revisited by Clint Goodwin Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory: U.S. Civil War Horse Perspective 1861-1865 (Revisited) delivers a coming-of-age story where the protagonist (a courageous Confederate black stallion) embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. Experiencing harsh realities of life will take Lucky from innocence to experience; a veteran of war.

WAR TO WAR: A BLOODLINE CONTINUES by Clint Goodwin War to War: A Bloodline Continues promotes American history through the eyes of horses and their human families. During the Second World War, two stallions—Boss and Jubal—must reconcile their familial legacy or risk ending a bloodline that survived the American Civil War, Comanche Wars, and the Great War. Another war could break the family chain.

A Winter’s Coat: U.S. Marine Corps Warhorse by Clint Goodwin A Winter’s Coat examines the lives of two mares put at center stage during the Korean War. One, transported weapons for the U.S. Marine Corps on the Korean Peninsula. The second, anxiously awaited stateside for her owner to return.

Goodwin’s novels are immersive and evocative, drawing readers into historical settings while exploring the complexities of human emotions and the realities of war. He is known for his captivating storytelling, which often features horses as central characters witnessing and participating in key moments of American history.

