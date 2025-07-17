EPISODE 15: How Choosing the RIGHT or WRONG Editor Can Make or Break Your Book Sales

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

In this episode, Professional Editor and Book Marketer Clayton Jones joins Angela and Brian to discuss what authors need to know when vetting and hiring a professional editor for their book.

What are the different types of editing? How does the editing process work? How long does it take? How do you know if your editor even speaks English as a native language? (Yes, there are ways foreign scammers can trick you, even over the phone!) And, what is the #1 THING YOU SHOULD NEVER DO when you receive your manuscript back from your editor?

Most importantly, you will understand what YOU, the author, will be expected to do during the editing process. Editing is a collaborative effort that the author must be actively involved in.

Clayton Jones is not only a professional editor and book marketer, but he’s also an English and Creative Writing Professor at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, as well as a ghostwriter, screenwriter, songwriter, musician, and the owner of a film production company!

And, as always, we’d love to hear your comments and ideas!

LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.