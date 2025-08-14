EPISODE 18: Audiobook Production – Would you rather pay $199 or $4,000???

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

Did you know that there is a whole generation of people who simply will not read books? But, they do LISTEN to books! Audio storytelling is a booming medium! Tens of thousands of people listen to audiobooks and podcasts while driving, working, exercising, cooking, and even just relaxing.

For years now, converting a print book to an audiobook required either thousands of dollars to hire a professional voice artist (narrator), a hefty investment to purchase or rent quality audio equipment and/or a sound studio, and hours upon hours of editing work to get everything just right.

This means that not only has it been expensive to create audiobooks, they have been expensive to PURCHASE as well!

However, BookLocker.com was recently invited to participate in Amazon’s new “Virtual Voice” Audiobook program. Now, authors can have their books converted to audiobooks (with high quality voice selections!) for the affordable introductory price of $199.00.

Join Angela and Brian as they discuss the details of what has been, up until now, a very expensive and labor-intensive endeavor requiring extensive sound engineering know-how. Today, it’s extremely easy and your audiobook can be put up for sale by BookLocker in just a couple of days!

We are extremely excited to tell everyone about this new opportunity. How many more sales can YOU make to the “I don’t have time to read books” crowd?

