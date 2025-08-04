EPISODE 17: Former White House Usher, Chris Emery, Spills HILARIOUS Secrets!

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes! LINKS COMING SOON!

Why do Chris Emery’s books sell so well? Because, he is not only warm and friendly to everyone, but he’s also HILARIOUS! If you want to crack up, don’t miss this episode! Here are a few teasers:

Chris Emery served under three presidential administrations, and was the only White House Usher to get fired in the 20th Century. Find out which first lady fired him, and why! And, find out how that first lady’s secretary tried to control the narrative to the media after he was let go. News crews were on his front porch!

Nancy Reagan routinely (accidentally) set off the panic button.

What happened when, late one night, Chris decided to test Gerald R. Ford’s old wheelchair, going FAST down a ramp, and heading toward an antique table with an ancient Ming Dynasty vase on it???

Why did Ladybird Johnson frequently call Chris?

Chris’ phone conversation with famous author Tom Clancy!

Chris chose to refuse a six-figure advance from a major publisher in order to self-publish his book with BookLocker. Find out why in this episode!

Was Chris able to sign 170 books in 20 minutes when he was the Keynote Speaker at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library?

The Department of Justice didn’t want Chris publishing one of his books but he did! Learn why!

Which famous singer was wearing a scarf that got caught in the wheels of the wheelchair Chris was pushing her in?

Dancing at the infamous White House Halloween Party!

Did you know the private residence in the White House has 132 rooms?!

The White House is actually eight stories tall! Most of those are underground.

Back then, White House Ushers were not required to sign NDA’s.

Generations of White House Butlers have been related to each other.

How did Chris do eight interviews in only seven hours in January of this year? And, why was the press so interested in talking to him? These included The Today Show, CNN, and other major news outlets.

How does Chris keep selling copies of his books long after they’ve been published?

And, what new book is Chris working on now?!?!

Chris’ website: https://WhiteHouseUsher.com

Chris Emery is on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube!

INTERVIEWS:

Chris on The Today Show

Chris on CNN

Chris on NewsMax

Chris on News Nation

Chris on Inside Edition

Chris on Voice of America (Spanish Edition – start at 11:03)

A FUN ONE! Chris on Australian Radio Show Fifi, Fev & Nick – 101.9 The Fox Melbourne

CHRIS AVERY’S BOOKS:

White House Usher: Stories from the Inside – Foreword by First Lady Barbara Bush!

A memoir detailing Chris Emery’s time managing the White House Executive Residence, the home of the First Family for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. The book does not embrace any political ideology nor favor any president or his family over others. Chris Emery’s discretion and respect for the various First Families endures; it’s simply a great story about the author’s experiences. Former First Lady Barbara Bush wrote the book’s Foreword.

From January 1986 until March 1994, Chris Emery was part of one of the most unique services in the U.S. government—an usher in the White House. For more than 200 years, a small office has operated on the State Floor of the White House Executive Residence. Known as the Usher’s Office, whose mission is to accommodate the personal needs of the first family, and to make the White House feel like a home. The Usher’s Office is the managing office of the Executive Residence and its staff of 90-plus. The staff consists of butlers, carpenters, grounds personnel, electricians, painters, plumbers, florists, maids, housemen, cooks, chefs, storekeepers, curators, calligraphers, doormen, and administrative support.

Ushers work closely with the first family, senior staff, Social Office, Press Office, Secret Service Agency, and military leaders to carry out White House functions: luncheons, dinners, teas, receptions, meetings, conferences, and more…

“With his book, White House Usher: Stories from the Inside, former usher Chris Emery gives his readers a peek inside what happens upstairs at the White House. Chris’ anecdotes tell a rich story of how America’s house really is the First Families’ home. I loved my trip down memory lane.”

– Former First Lady Barbara Bush (October 2017)

Who Killed the President?

A mystery novel set in one of the more unique settings in existence: the White House executive residence, home of the First Family. Murder, romance, treachery, and a suspenseful struggle ensue as the main character struggles to solve the case. Emery uses his in-depth knowledge of White House history and the inner workings of the private residence to create a thrilling murder mystery from an insider’s perspective.

The world is rocked by the sudden death of the president of the United States. Almost as shocking, details soon emerge implicating a member of the White House Ushers Office. The evidence seems overwhelming, and the case is soon considered as open and shut. If only the rest of the world knew how much more was going on behind the scenes. Read how Chief Usher Bartholomew Winston, a fifty-year veteran of the White House, works with investigators to uncover the truth, even if that means diving headfirst into dangerous political waters to find it.

Who Shot the Speaker?

Congress and the world are shocked by the brazen attempt to assassinate the Speaker of the House. The villains will not give up until the job is done. Author Christopher Emery provides another powerful Washington mystery that includes assassination, lust, intrigue, and deceit in a struggle for power. Who Shot the Speaker? is the second in the debut series and follows Who Killed the President?, a Washington, DC whodunit authored by a true White House insider, former White House Usher Chris Emery. The novel revolves around the shocking murder of the president of the United States, which occurred right inside the White House. Almost as shocking, details emerge implicating a member of the White House Ushers Office…

The AI Candidates – co-authored with John S. Kirk

Two months until the 2024 elections. The two presidential candidates are going on television to debate the issues. In front of a live audience of millions watching around the country, both candidates are murdered in cold blood. How was the act committed, and who was responsible? Artificial Intelligence becomes a significant factor by generating deepfake ads that candidates have difficulty refuting. Were the fake ads part of a greater conspiracy that included the killing of the two candidates? Was Russia or China behind it?

