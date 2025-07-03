Episode 13: How to Be a Prolific AND Award Winning Author – featuring author Thomas Berry

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

This week, Angela and Brian interview the author of SEVEN books, two of which have received literary awards. His books are available on BookLocker.com (of course!), Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Walmart.com, and numerous other sites around the globe!

Thomas Berry is a history enthusiast, and has used this interest to craft a combination of Historical Fiction and Biographical stories that immerse the reader in some of humanity’s greatest struggles.

Did you know that Meriwether Lewis, of the Lewis and Clark expedition was found dead at an inn under suspicious circumstances? The official explanation was suicide. However, even William Clark, who had spent almost two years in America’s wilderness with Lewis, insisted that this was impossible and that his former explorer companion must have been murdered. Tom Berry weaves this mystery into a historical fiction account of Clark, as well as 4 others from the original expedition setting out to uncover the truth in “Lewis and Clark – Murder on the Natchez Trace.”

Tom dives deep into the facts your history teacher never told you in “Texas Freedom: Last Stand at the Alamo.” In this book you’ll learn unique details about the famous, and even not-so-famous characters who played roles in one of America’s episodes that symbolizes both tragedy and heroism.

Tom’s writing also takes you up close and personal with real personalities from WW2, the American Civil War, and even the Peloponnesian War.

Tom shares his research methods, creative techniques, and even his writing schedule with Angela and Brian to help listeners understand what it takes to consistently turn out exciting and historically accurate books. We even explore how Tom avoids “writer’s block.” He has written and published 7 of these works with Booklocker in 15 years. He is currently working on two more historical page-turners.

If you want to know what it takes to churn out quality books and overcome life’s obstacles to “finding time” to write, you need to listen to this episode!

