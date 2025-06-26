EPISODE 12: James. M. Walsh, Esq. Answers YOUR Legal Questions About the Publishing Industry!

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!
Back from a bout of COVID, Angela and Brian sit down to tackle legal questions from our listeners and readers with the help of James Walsh, Esq.
James is an attorney in Pennsylvania with a background in criminal and contract law. He has also been instrumental in helping Angela track down and identify over 1,500 online scammers who target the writing/publishing industries.
In this episode, we discuss copyrights, trademarks, invasion of privacy, and other legal aspects of the publishing industry, prompted by questions submitted directly from our readers and listeners. Join us, and learn how to avoid legal pitfalls when publishing your writing.
DISCLAIMER: Angela Hoy is NOT an attorney. Her statements are her opinions after being in the business for more than 25 years. James M. Walsh IS an attorney but he is not YOUR attorney. Please consult with your attorney for your specific legal needs/questions.
And, as always, we’d love to hear your comments and ideas!
Links referenced in this episode:
- James Walsh’s book, Maximum Impact, was published by BookLocker’s Abuzz Press Imprint after he and his co-author were ripped off by Publishing Mojo / PublishingMojo.com.
- BookLocker.com
- 24HourShortStoryContest.com
- Including real people in your writing? Click to find a Sample Release Form.
- Can recipes be copyrighted?
- BookLocker offers its authors three different disclaimers for their books (medical, financial, and general). Contact Angela if you want her to send you copies via email.
- Angela’s Covid protocol.
- Sample historical fiction disclaimer: This is a work of historical fiction, based on actual persons and events. The author has taken creative liberty with many details to enhance the reader’s experience.
- In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
- Dear American Airlines by Jonathan Miles
- A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer
- BEWARE! Is A So-Called “Publisher” Asking YOU to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement? – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- What to do if Amazon has illegal copies of your book for sale.
- What’s a DMCA takedown notice and where can I find one?
- Amazon KDP Terminates ANOTHER Author’s Account, AND Keeps Her Royalties!
- Amazon KDP: Killer of Dreams Publishing – by Ivani Greppi, RN
