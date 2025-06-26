EPISODE 12: James. M. Walsh, Esq. Answers YOUR Legal Questions About the Publishing Industry!

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

Back from a bout of COVID, Angela and Brian sit down to tackle legal questions from our listeners and readers with the help of James Walsh, Esq.

James is an attorney in Pennsylvania with a background in criminal and contract law. He has also been instrumental in helping Angela track down and identify over 1,500 online scammers who target the writing/publishing industries.

In this episode, we discuss copyrights, trademarks, invasion of privacy, and other legal aspects of the publishing industry, prompted by questions submitted directly from our readers and listeners. Join us, and learn how to avoid legal pitfalls when publishing your writing.

DISCLAIMER: Angela Hoy is NOT an attorney. Her statements are her opinions after being in the business for more than 25 years. James M. Walsh IS an attorney but he is not YOUR attorney. Please consult with your attorney for your specific legal needs/questions.

And, as always, we’d love to hear your comments and ideas!

Links referenced in this episode:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.