EPISODE 19: Traditional vs. Hybrid vs. Self-Publishing – WHAT TO EXPECT!

– What disappointing truths shock authors today when they land a traditional publishing contract? Things aren’t like they used to be!

– What does the term “self-publishing” REALLY mean today? (There is lots of confusion online!)

– What exactly is “hybrid publishing” and how have foreign scammers hijacked the term?

In this episode, Brian and Angela delve into the details, and discuss the pros and cons of different book publishing methods. Most importantly, we expose the shocking truths of how the traditional publishing industry operates now, and share quotes from authors who have been extremely disappointed in their traditional publishers.

– Who gets the rights to your work?

– What will your royalties be?

– How much help will you get with marketing?

– What’s the up-front cost?

– Will your book be in bookstores?

– Will your publisher send you on a book tour?

– Could your publisher go out of business, and leave you with no book and no royalties?

– What in the world is “hybrid publishing” anyway?

We cover all of this, and so much more! For more than 25 years, we have heard from hundreds of authors who have tried more than one of these options, and shared their experiences with us. The truths may shock you. What type of publishing partnership would be best for YOUR book? Listen to this episode, and get all the information you need to make an educated decision.

