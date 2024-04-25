PRISM International

UBC Buch. E462 – 1866 Main Mall

Vancouver British Columbia, Canada V6T 1Z1

Phone: (604)822-2514

Fax:

Website: https://prismmagazine.ca

Guidelines: https://prismmagazine.ca/submit

Editor: Toke Adejoye, Managing Editor.

Email address: circulation@prismmagazine.ca.

About The Publication:

“PRISM International is a quarterly magazine out of Vancouver, British Columbia, whose mandate is to publish the best in contemporary writing and translation from Canada and around the world. Writing from PRISM has been featured in Best American Stories, Best American Essays and The Journey Prize Stories, amongst other noted publications.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 1K. Quarterly. Pays right before or right after publication. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys First North American rights. No reprints. Responds within 1-6 months.

Pays $40 per page for poetry, $30 per page for prose.

Current Needs:

Pays $40 per page of poetry, $30 per page of prose. “PROSE: Submit only one piece at a time, unless you are submitting flash fiction or non-fiction (under 1000 words), in which case you may submit up to three pieces in a single document. Our recommended length for submissions is approximately 4000 words or less. We have a limited page count per issue and aim to offer a platform for as many talented writers as possible. While we accept prose submissions of up to 25 pages (6,250 words), we must emphasize that it is only exceptional pieces of this length that will receive publication. POETRY: You may submit up to four poems.” Submit cover letter, bio and ms by email, or cover letter, bio, ms and SASE if not by email.

Pays $40 per page of poetry, $30 per page of prose.

Photos/Art:

“We accept photography only, submitted by email in high resolution PDF, TIF or PNG files.” Pays $300 for cover art and $150 for web art.

Hints:

“We at PRISM aim to ensure our publication remains a safe place for marginalized readers and writers. Do not submit any work that offends, appropriates, or further marginalizes specific groups of people. Read the guidelines carefully, and send us your best stuff!”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes