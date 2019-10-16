Black Warrior Review

The University of Alabama, UA Student Media, Box 870170

Tuscaloosa AL 35487

Website: https://bwr.ua.edu/

Guidelines: https://bwr.ua.edu/submit/guidelines/

Editor: Mark Galarrita, Editor-in-Chief: all submissions; Jackson Saul, Managing Editor: translations, flash-contest submissions, comics, artwork; Reilly Cox, Design Editor: comics, artwork; Lily Davenport, Fiction Editor: all fiction submissions (general and contests); Sarah Cheshire, Nonfiction Editor: all nonfiction submissions (general and contests); Natalie Welch, Poetry Editor: all poetry submissions (general and contests).

Email address: blackwarriorreview@gmail.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “Established in 1974 by graduate students in the University of Alabama MFA Program in Creative Writing, Black Warrior Review publishes fiction, nonfiction, poetry, comics, and art twice a year. Contributors include Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winners alongside emerging writers. Work appearing in BWR has been reprinted in the Pushcart Prize series, Best American Short Stories, Best American Poetry, PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize, New Stories from the South, and other anthologies. The journal received a Whiting Literary Magazine Prize in 2019.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 2K. Bi-annual in print, and online. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys First Serial English rights. No reprints. Responds in 1-6 months. Sample copies available online at https://bwr.ua.edu/subscribe. Guidelines online

Current Needs:

“We are always looking for work from writers of marginalized backgrounds. We always look to match our poetry and fiction submissions with more creative nonfiction, translation, and art.” Payment varies issue to issue, usually ranging from $50-$500/article, depending on length. Maximum length for Fiction 7K words; Nonfiction 7K, query for longer; Poetry up to 5 poems, no longer than 10 pages total. Submit query and cover letter via Submittable. Online issue pays flat fee. Prizewinners in fiction, nonfiction and poetry will receive $1,500, and flash winners will receive $500, this year.

$50-$500/article, depending on length

Photos/Art:

“We publish graphic writing in grayscale. Submit in .jpg, .tiff, or .pdf format.” Pays $500 for featured artwork

Hints:

“If you can’t take a look at one of our print journals, please flip through one of our online issues (it’s called Boyfriend Village). You will see that we like weird stuff. We favor queer, femme, POC, and experimental work. Check out whom we have published in recent years. Talk to your friends about us to see what our reputation is. We can usually tell when submitters don’t have a good grasp of what type of work we favor.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes