Tomorrow morning, it’s all hands on deck here. We’ll be cleaning house. Max and Mason LOVE that part about holidays. Ha ha ha.
Tomorrow afternoon, our house will start filling up with loved ones, who will be staying until Sunday afternoon. Sunday morning will be the egg hunt for the grandbabies and then we are having our family prayers, and then a feast that Ali and Justin (previous professional chefs) will be making for everyone.
Today’s post is short because Brian and I are about to run to the grocery store with the list that Ali sent to us. I bought the ham last week and it’s thawing in the fridge.
What are YOUR Easter plans? Please share in the comments box below.
God Bless ALL OF YOU on this joyous weekend!
HE IS RISEN!!!
