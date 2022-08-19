Sniff, Snort, Cough… Is It Covid or NOT?!

We don’t have a primary care doctor here yet and Max (almost 21) needed a physical for his welding job. The insurance company required it. Turns out Urgent Care centers give physicals. I warned him that he might catch something sitting in the waiting room there. Well, I was right! Five days after his physical, he developed a sore throat. Mason was with him for two days before he started running a fever as well. Mason hightailed it here after that!

Max took a Covid test yesterday and it’s positive. It’s the second time he’s had it. Mason is under quarantine. He still gets to do his chores (ha ha) but we have to be in another room when he does.

Max is on my Covid vitamin regimen and it’s worked for everyone in the family so far!

I caught a an upper respiratory something with no fever (tested negative twice!) almost two weeks ago and I’m still coughing a LOT. I’m on antibiotics and probiotics and my stomach is NOT happy.

Our grandson became ill last weekend and his little sister has it now. It started with nausea and proceeded to upper respiratory symptoms and a fever. The school said they have a lot of Covid cases right now.

My mom in Texas has been coughing for about two weeks. Sounds like she has what I have.

The only good news is I do not have to go anywhere. If I run errands and cough, people will run screaming away from me. I’d love to go to church this weekend but, if I do, and I start coughing, they might want to do an exorcism. 😉

