Our Thanksgiving is THIS Weekend! Here’s Why…

Except for some lingering coughing and sniffles, we have once again survived another bout with Covid. Our neighbors brought us Thanksgiving dinner but we had to eat alone, just the two of us, because we were quarantined (by the rest of the family).

We are crossing our fingers and toes that NOBODY ELSE gets sick before this weekend! Our daughter, son-in-law, and adorable grandchildren are coming for the weekend. Of course, Max and Mason will be here, too. The turkey is currently thawing in the fridge and we already have all the fixins’. I’m not sure how everybody else is going to feel about more turkey and stuffing since they ate their own for leftovers for a week. 😉

The grandchildren are going to help us put up our tree and decorations. I started and finished my Christmas shopping in September and I am almost finished with my wrapping. Glad I did because Covid really put a kink in my schedule the past two weeks!!

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

Follow Angela: twitter | facebook | linkedin

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

Learn more here: https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html