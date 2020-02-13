Nope. NO Way. NOT Gonna Do It and They CAN’T MAKE ME!

Last Sunday, Mason and I were talking to the director of the musical we were recently in. She wanted to let us know that they’re planning a mid-year production, and wanted to make sure Mason could participate since he’s in two other local productions.

This one will have a circus theme. I can’t remember which book of the Bible it will tie into but it definitely wasn’t Noah’s Ark.

She explained they’d have “circus performers” doing their acts in the wide entryway for people to see as they enter to find their seats for the performance. It will be a another musical and she was obviously very excited about it. The performance will be completely original, both the script and the music. It sounded like fun so I asked her if I can audition as well.

She turned to me, put her hand on my arm, smiled, and said, “Well, actually, yes. We’re going to need a bearded lady…”

