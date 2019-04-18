“You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!” (Mason pulls a funny stunt on his dad!)

I was camping with the boys last weekend while Richard had a function to attend downtown. On Sunday, Mason was standing on a tree stump, battling an invisible adversary, doing karate chop moves, and throwing dirt into the air. Unfortunately, he was throwing it INTO the wind and some got in his eye.

It wouldn’t come out so I sent him to the shower with instructions on how to hold his eye open with his fingers, and to let the water run down his head into his eye to rinse it out. That didn’t work either so I got a small cough syrup cup and filled it with water to bathe his eye that way. And, that, too, did not work. I inspected his eye many times and couldn’t see anything so it became obvious he’d scratched his cornea.

The only “treatment” was to tape up his eye to keep it shut while it heals. After that, he was raring to go have more fun so he raced to the truck for his airsoft rifle. Richard was pretty amused when I sent him a video of Mason shooting his air soft, turning around, and saying, “I shot my eye out!”

Heh…

Mason’s eye was just fine the next morning so we’re now not sure if it was scratched or not. But, he said it was worth it to play the joke on dad! 😉

We are wishing all of you a beautiful, sunny Easter weekend ahead! We’ll be heading to our daughter’s house for an egg hunt and a delicious dinner after Easter Sunday services here in town.

